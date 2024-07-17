Two Britons reported missing in Sweden as bodies found in burnt-out car

Two British citizens have been reported missing in Sweden as police launched a double murder investigation after two bodies were found in a burnt-out car.

According to Swedish national newspaper Aftonbladet, the car had been rented at Copenhagen airport by a British citizen before the driver and the passenger travelled across the Denmark-Sweden border and into the city of Malmo.

Swedish police said the victims were shot on Sunday, with the Toyota Rav4 then set on fire in an industrial area of the city in southern Sweden.

Police said they are still working to identify the bodies and have interviewed several witnesses.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the families of two British men reported missing in Sweden and are in touch with the local authorities.”

A Swedish police spokesman said: “The two people who were found dead in a burnt-out car on Sunday afternoon have not yet been identified.

“The bodies are being examined by forensic medicine. The incident is currently being investigated as a murder.

“Several witnesses have been interviewed and the police are interested in further observations and tips. If you have information that could be of interest to the police, call +46 77-114 14 00.”