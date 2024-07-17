Preparing London for climate impacts is ‘non-negotiable,’ landmark review warns

The Government has been warned that preparing London for climate change is “non-negotiable” as a landmark review of the capital’s climate resilience is published.

The review, carried out by former Environment Agency chair Emma Howard Boyd, found that government and businesses have not adequately planned for the disruption caused when severe weather impacts “cascade” through critical systems like healthcare, transport, energy and water.

But it added that the new Labour government should embrace the opportunity for “a reset moment” on UK climate resilience against risks like heatwaves, floods, droughts, wildfires, storms, sea level rise and subsidence.

London mayor Sadiq Khan commissioned the review after parts of the city received more than twice the average July rainfall in 2021, and Londoners died in 2022’s 40C heatwave.

During the 2022 heatwave, wildfires pushed the London Fire Brigade to its limits, the report said (Yui Mok/PA)

The review, published on Wednesday, found climate impacts in London happen together with the heatwave occurring at the same time as drought and wildfires while periods of extreme heat are often followed by flash flooding.

During the 2022 heatwave, there was a 50% increase in water consumption while reservoirs were at their lowest for 30 years and wildfires pushed the London Fire Brigade to its limits, it said.

London’s trees, and other green and blue spaces, were also found to be under threat from heatwaves, wildfires and windstorms, weakening the capital’s resilience because trees reduce street temperatures and decrease flood risk.

The paper warned that the UK’s ageing population, and particularly older people over 65 in care homes, are at the highest risk of heat-related mortality.

It found that around 43% of London properties are likely to be affected by subsidence by 2030 while initial analysis suggests climate change could impact the city’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2-3% every year by the 2050s.

Ms Howard Boyd CBE said: “We are entering a new era. In 2024, even as El Nino fades, we are set for another record-breaking year of deadly heatwaves, wildfires and storms.

The report recommended launching an official heat plan for the city to help it better deal with severe floods and heatwaves(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“In the last year, floods in the UK have upended lives and battered local economies.

“The health and security of Londoners and the health of the national economy are inseparable.

“This is a reset moment for efforts to increase the UK’s stability in the face of global climate disruption.

“As the new government takes action to end the cost-of-living crisis, protecting the lives and livelihoods of working people from extreme weather is non-negotiable.”

In the report, Ms Howard Boyd highlighted opportunities for investment and growth but warned that time is running out.

Recommendations include launching an official heat plan for the city to help it better deal with severe floods and heatwaves, and producing a National Wildfire Strategy and Action Plan by 2025.

The Government also should create a Strategic Surface Water Authority for London to promote, enforce, and allocate funds in line with a strategic city-wide approach to flooding, it recommended.

The review found that London and the whole of the south-east of England needs a new reservoir.

Elsewhere, the report outlined deadlines for upgrading flood defences upstream of the Thames Barrier as 2050, while downstream it is 2040 and a new Barrier is needed by 2070.

It also said the Government’s plans to build more homes and better infrastructure must also include updating resilience and technical standards to cope with the new weather extremes.

The Mayor of London said: “Climate change is one of the biggest dangers our capital faces, and its effects cannot be ignored.

“It is essential that we invest in key sectors and prepare our public services so that London can continue to grow and thrive in the face of climate change, and the review provides clarity and direction on how to do this.

“This is also an issue of social justice as the review makes clear it is Londoners on lower incomes that are most exposed to the impacts of dangerous climate change.”

He said he accepts the recommendations made to City Hall, which will work with the Government, local councils, businesses and communities to take them forward over the coming months.

The review gathered evidence from individuals, communities and organisations including the NHS, Transport for London, London Fire Brigade, Borough Councils, the UK Government, the financial services sector, sports and representatives of vulnerable groups.

A government spokesperson said: “We welcome this review and understand the urgent need to prepare for and adapt to the changes posed by the climate emergency.

“We have a robust plan to improve resilience and preparation for the impacts of climate change across central government, local authorities, local communities, and emergency services.

“The new Government is committed to protecting communities in London and across the country from the dangers of flooding. That’s why this Government will launch a Flood Resilience Taskforce to turbocharge the delivery of flood defences, drainage systems and natural flood management schemes.”