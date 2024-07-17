Man arrested over ‘relentless’ cyber attack on charity

Police have arrested a man as part of their investigation into a “relentless” four-month cyber attack on a health charity.

Officers from the Cheshire Police cyber crime unit arrested the 45-year-old at an address in Carron, Falkirk, at around 5am on Monday.

He was brought to Cheshire for questioning before being released under investigation.

Police also seized a number of items from the property, including computers, mobile devices and hard drives.

The charity, based in Runcorn, Cheshire, which police have said provides “valuable support for hundreds of people across the UK”, had its social media accounts, emails and finance systems hacked.

Detective Constable Hannah Clement, a specialist cyber investigator, said: “This warrant follows a complex investigation in relation to the illegal hacking of a charity based in Runcorn.

“Over the past four months the charity, which provides valuable support for hundreds of people across the UK, has come under a relentless attack.

“During this time, several of the charity’s systems have been hacked, including their social media accounts, emails and finance systems.

“Not only has this caused a huge inconvenience to the charity, but the scale and impact of the attacks has been so large that it has now become a threat to their very existence.”

Police are asking anyone who thinks they might have been a victim of cyber crime to call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or visit www.actionfraud.police.uk.