Man arrested following second night of disorder in south Belfast

A man has been arrested after police came under attack for a second night in south Belfast.

The arrest of the 38-year-old came after the incident in the Broadway area.

Police came under attack with petrol bombs, paint and bottles by a crowd of an estimated 40 young people, described as being in their “young teens”.

A number of roads in the area were closed during the disorder on Tuesday evening.

Members of the public and motorists in the area on Wednesday morning were urged to exercise caution because of rubble on the streets.

Chief Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay, the PSNI’s district commander for Belfast, said no injuries have been reported.

“Once again we are thankful that no police officers or members of the public were injured, however, we must be clear, this disorder, which lasted into the early hours of this morning, is completely unacceptable,” he said.

“We estimate that around 40 people, most of whom were young teens, were involved and I would urge those young people, and their parents or guardians, to really take time to think about what the consequences of this behaviour could be. The implications for your future could be immense.”

He said local officers will patrol the area on Wednesday night, and police will also continue to work alongside partner agencies, local representatives and the community to prevent further disorder and disruption.

“I would encourage local people to report any and all incidents of anti-social behaviour – the more we know, the more we can do to support people and take positive action. Please call us on 101, or 999 in an emergency,” he added.

The Police Federation, which represents ranks-and-file officers, condemned the attacks on police.

Chairman Liam Kelly said: “This behaviour that we have seen over two nights in the Village-Broadway area is wholly destructive and pointless.

“People living in the immediate area of this disorder have had their lives turned upside down with damage caused to properties.

Police Federation chairman Liam Kelly condemned the attacks on officers (Peter Morrison/PA)

“Thankfully, our officers have escaped injury in these vicious attacks. They have succeeded in holding the line and restoring peace to this area.

“There is no excuse for the violent scenes we have witnessed or the wilful and mindless targeting of officers who are doing their best to protect the entire community.

“This street disorder has to stop. Nothing can be gained by rival groups inflicting such upheaval on families living in this area.

“Our officers will continue to maintain the rule of law and conduct professional policing operations until the gangs engaged in this street violence desist.”