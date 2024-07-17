King’s Speech ‘hottest ticket in town’ and ‘selling point’ for UK, says Speaker

The King’s Speech is a “selling point” for UK tourism, the Commons Speaker said as Parliament gears up for a day of pomp and pageantry.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he believes “some of the hottest tickets” in town are for the State Opening of Parliament given the number of dignitaries from around the world who attend.

Members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment will escort the King, usually travelling in the Irish State Coach, to the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday morning before he dons the Imperial State Crown and ceremonial robes.

The King will then make his way to the House of Lords chamber and will be seated on the throne at approximately 11.30am.

Sir Lindsay said tickets to the King’s Speech were the ‘hottest in town’ (Lucy North/PA)

Once MPs have been summoned to attend the Lords, the King will deliver the speech which outlines the new Labour Government’s legislative priorities for the parliamentary session.

Sir Lindsay said being part of the King’s Speech ceremony is a “pinch yourself” moment, with the class of 2024 MPs full of newbies to the occasion while more experienced colleagues take on new roles following the General Election.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s one of the great events, people around the world watch this, this is prime TV viewing and just being part of it is an absolute privilege.”

On what the day says about Parliament and the UK, Sir Lindsay said: “First of all it’s about our values, isn’t it, as a country, but it’s also a selling point for the country.

“Tourism matters. The fact is here is a good way to promote tourism and promote democracy and promote tradition. It’s the only time that everything blends together.”

He added: “Of course we modernise in other areas, but tradition also matters and part of this is the tradition of the House that people look forward to.”

Sir Lindsay said he believes in having a Parliament that ‘actually respects other people’s views’ (Lucy North/PA)

Sir Lindsay went on: “You look for the number of people who want tickets, they’re like gold dust.

“They say the hottest tickets in town are Wimbledon. I’ve got to tell you some of the hottest tickets are for the state opening.”

Sir Lindsay noted the attendance of ambassadors and others, saying: “You’ll see the cavalry coming down, the guard of honour, the state coach, it’s all here isn’t it, it’s something very special.

“People say, ‘Oh, isn’t it all fuddy duddy’, people love it. Whatever they say, people love it.”

Debate on the King’s Speech will start in the House of Commons from 2.30pm on Wednesday and usually runs for up to six days, with votes expected next week.

On how new MPs should approach the day, Sir Lindsay said: “Take it in. Be part of it. Just absorb it.”

He said he will aim for a “blend” of the “old and the new” when deciding the speaking order, with scores of MPs hoping to make their maiden speech.