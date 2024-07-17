England and Aston Villa footballer Ross Barkley facing speeding offence

England and Aston Villa footballer Ross Barkley is facing a speeding offence for exceeding a speed limit while driving an Audi.

Barkley, of Lockgate Road, Fulham, was listed at Willesden Magistrates’ Court for a single justice procedure offence on Wednesday.

Court staff confirmed to the PA news agency that the offence was for exceeding a 30mph speed limit while driving an Audi Q8 in Shepherd’s Bush, West London on January 3 2024.

It will be dealt with under the single justice procedure, where a single magistrate deals with the paperwork and issues the penalty without a court hearing and the defendant, public or press being present.

The England international rejoined Aston Villa at the start of the month from Luton Town.

The 33-times capped midfielder returned on a permanent basis after making 24 appearances for Villa during a 2020-21 loan spell.

“Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Ross Barkley from Luton Town,” read a club statement announcing the 30-year-old’s arrival.

Barkley started his career at Everton and signed for Chelsea in 2018, winning the FA Cup, the Europa League and the FIFA Club World Cup while at the London side.

He made his debut for England in 2013 and played for the national side at the 2014 World Cup.

He was also selected in Roy Hodgson’s 23-man squad for Euro 2016 and last appeared for England in 2019 under Gareth Southgate.