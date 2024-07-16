Watchdog issues recommendations on policing domestic violence after murder

Recommendations will be made over Sussex Police’s work on domestic violence after a woman in contact with the force was murdered by her abusive partner, the police watchdog has said.

The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) investigated officers’ engagement with Holly Sanchez, 32, who had told officers less than a month before her death she was scared Ryan Evans would kill her if he found out she revealed his abuse of her to police.

Evans, 31, was convicted of her murder on Tuesday following a trial at Brighton Crown Court, which heard he had been arrested by police on several occasions and denied allegations of abuse.

He was on bail conditions which said he must not contact Ms Sanchez directly or indirectly, when she was found dead on the floor in his lounge in Crawley, West Sussex, on May 13 2023.

Jurors heard how neighbours called the police on several occasions because of incidents between Evans and Ms Sanchez in the months before her murder.

An IOPC spokesman said the investigation found no breach of professional standards by individual police officers, but found learning recommendations for the force on policing domestic violence.

The spokesman said: “In May 2023, following a mandatory referral from Sussex Police, we began an independent investigation into contact Sussex Police officers had with Holly prior to her death on May 13 in Crawley, West Sussex, including the actions and decision making of the officers involved.

“We established that officers came into contact with Holly on multiple occasions between March and May 2023 after concerned members of the public called police.”

The watchdog reviewed the actions of officers who interacted with Ms Sanchez following the incidents, including going through body worn footage and statements from the staff.

The spokesman added: “We concluded our investigation in December 2023 and found no indication that any officers may have breached police professional standards.

“We did identify learning recommendations relating to the force’s policies on policing domestic violence, and around Home Office guidance for handling domestic violence disclosure scheme applications – known as Clare’s Law.

“We will be working with the force and the Home Office to progress those recommendations.”

Sussex Police said learning recommendations flagged to them include reviewing risk assessments, improve information sharing with local authorities and prioritising the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme – known as Clare’s Law.

The scheme allows people to request information on their or someone else’s partner or ex-partner’s criminal history to see if they are at risk of abuse.

Sussex Police said it has created a new process to speed up the amount of time to reply to requests.

A spokesperson added: “Sussex Police has dramatically improved its service to potential victims of domestic abuse with this innovative new system.

“The force has already started working with the IOPC and the Home Office to progress the learning recommendations identified, in a bid to ensure any further victims receive the support and safeguarding they need.”