Six further people appear in court in connection with Dublin disturbances

Six people have appeared in court charged with public order offences following disturbances at a site which had been earmarked to house asylum seekers in north Dublin.

A woman and five men were brought before Dublin District Court on Tuesday in connection with the unrest that broke out at a disused factory in Coolock.

All six were charged with failing to leave various areas in Coolock. Two faced further charges of using threatening or abusive language or behaviour.

They were the latest to be charged in connection to the incidents after 15 people appeared before the court in a late sitting on Monday night.

A pensioner and five men were brought before Dublin District Court on Tuesday in connection with the unrest (Brian Lawless/PA)

Gary Daly, 45 of Burnell Square, Northern Cross, Malahide Road, is accused of using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Dunree Park and not moving on from the scene after being cautioned.

Alan Dunne, 63, of Bunratty Avenue, Coolock, is accused of failing to leave the area around Coolock Garda Station, after being directed by gardai.

Tom Printer, 67, of Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge in Co Kildare, is accused of failing to obey a garda instruction to leave the area around Oscar Traynor Road in Coolock.

Hugh O’Rourke, 55, of Moatview Aveneue, Priorswood, was also charged with failing to leave a retail park on the Malahide Road.

Edmond Butler, 53, of Holywell Crescent, Donaghmede, was also accused of failing to abide by a garda instruction to leave the Malahide Road retail park.

Una Colgan, 69, of Achill Court in Drumcondra, was charged with engaging in threatening, abusive or or insulting words or behaviour and failing to abide by a garda instruction to leave the Oscar Traynor Road in Coolock.

All six were granted bail provided that the defendants agreed to stay away from the former Crown Paints factory.

They are to appear again before court in September to enter pleas to the charges.

All six were granted legal aid.