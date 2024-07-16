Gething quits as Welsh First Minister following resignations from his Government

Vaughan Gething is quitting as Welsh First Minister after four members of his Government resigned and demanded he leave office.

He said he had “taken the difficult decision to begin the process of stepping down as leader of the Welsh Labour Party and, as a result, First Minister” and will now discuss a timetable for the election of his successor.

Mr Gething lost a vote of no confidence in the Senedd following rows over his decision to sack former minister Hannah Blythyn and a furore about donations he took while running to be Welsh Labour leader, while Labour’s co-operation deal in the Senedd with Plaid Cymru has collapsed.

He was only elected to the role in March and in a statement said he had “hoped that over the summer a period of reflection, rebuilding and renewal could take place under my leadership” but “I recognise that this is not possible”.

In a defiant message, he denied any wrongdoing: “My integrity matters. I have not compromised it.

“I regret that the burden of proof is no longer an important commodity in the language of our politics.”

On Tuesday morning four ministers – including Mr Gething’s former leadership rival Jeremy Miles – resigned and called for him to quit.

Mr Miles, Mick Antoniw, Julie James and Lesley Griffiths posted their resignation letters online in an open show of discontent with Mr Gething’s continued leadership.

Mr Gething has been under pressure over a £200,000 donation to his campaign from Dauson Environmental Group, which is owned by David Neal, who has twice been convicted of environmental offences.

His sacking of social partnership minister Hannah Blythyn added to the controversies around Mr Gething’s leadership.

She was fired over the alleged leak of messages relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The news website Nation.Cyrmu has denied that she was the source of the leaked messages, which showed Mr Gething claiming he would delete all correspondence from an iMessage group of Welsh ministers.

Mr Gething has insisted that leaked messages to the media came from Ms Blythyn’s phone but said he has “never tried to claim” she was the direct source for a Nation.Cymru story on the contents of a ministerial iMessage chat.

The pressure on Mr Gething continued to mount until Tuesday’s ministerial resignations left his position unsustainable.

Mr Miles, who quit as economy secretary, told Mr Gething: “The events of the last few months including your loss of the confidence vote in the Senedd, have been incredibly painful.

“It’s essential that we begin to repair the damage immediately, and I have reached the conclusion very regrettably that this cannot happen under your leadership.”

Ms James told the First Minister she feared that Welsh devolution would be at risk if he continued in the role.

In her resignation letter, Julie James told Vaughan Gething that she feared Welsh devolution would be at risk if he continued (Patrick Olner/Welsh Government/PA)

In her letter resigning as housing secretary, she said: “We must begin to repair this damage immediately and I am extremely sorry to tell you that I do not think you are capable of being the leader who can lead us through that.”

Ms Griffiths, who resigned as culture secretary, said: “I have reached the conclusion that we simply will not be able to put things back on track under your leadership, leaving me with only one realistic option at this point.”

Mr Antoniw told Mr Gething: “I do not believe you can continue as First Minister” as he quit as the Welsh Government’s counsel general.

Urging the First Minister to “put the country first”, he said the Senedd was “rudderless” without a new leader.