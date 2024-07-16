Former SNP equalities officer sentenced to six years for string of assaults

A former SNP equalities officer has been jailed for six years after inflicting “unimaginable trauma” with a string of sexual and physical assaults.

Cameron Downing, 24, attacked seven people at a variety of locations in Scotland over a five-year period between 2016 and 2021.

Downing, from Edinburgh, sexually assaulted one of his victims “on various occasions” in early 2021.

The former drama student also sent a partner threatening messages, demanded he share his social media passwords, and threatened to falsely accuse him of rape if he did not stay in a sexual relationship with him.

Last month a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh found Downing guilty of a total of 10 charges, including sexual and physical assault, and domestic abuse.

Sentencing him at the same court on Tuesday, Judge Alison Stirling told Downing he had “the capacity to cause physical and sexual harm as well as psychological distress”.

She said: “You have distorted views regarding intimate partner violence, and you have shown no remorse or insight into how your actions may have affected your victim.”

The judge added: “Your offences are likely to have caused significant psychological and physical harm to all of your victims, and their psychological recovery from your actions could be prolonged.”

She said Downing showed a “hostility towards women, lack of concern for others, sexual preoccupation and deviant sexual preference”, and that he was at high risk of reoffending.

Downing, dressed in a black suit, showed no reaction as the sentence was handed down, and blew kisses to the public gallery as he was led from the dock.

Michael Meehan KC, representing Downing, told the court he accepted the seriousness of his client’s offences and said the court should “have regard to the impact on the victims”.

He added his client had been the “subject of homophobic and derogatory remarks while at school”, and he should be sentenced as a young person in line with his immaturity and capacity for rehabilitation.

Speaking after the sentencing Katrina Parkes, Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offending, said: “Cameron Downing is a dangerous individual whose predatory and manipulative behaviour has inflicted unimaginable trauma.

“It is thanks to the bravery and courage of his victims that this prosecution has been possible.

“I would urge any victim of a similar crime not to suffer in silence but to report it and seek support.

“You will be listened to, and we will use every tool available to us in seeking justice.”

Downing was imprisoned for six years with a further three years on licence, and was also made the subject of an indefinite non-harassment order in respect of one of the complainers.

He will also be placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.