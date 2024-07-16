Defence review will balance national security with ‘sound’ finances – Healey

A review into the UK’s defence will balance the requirements for stronger national security with “sound public finances”, the defence secretary has said.

John Healey toured the headquarters of Joint Forces Command in Northwood, north-west London, on Monday, where he met with army personnel.

He was joined by former Nato secretary general Lord Robertson of Port Ellen, who will be leading the review into the UK’s defence.

The review will aim to strengthen UK homeland security, bolster Ukraine in its fight against Russia, and modernise and maintain the nuclear deterrent, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) has said.

Mr Healey said the world “is changing fast”, and that the UK is in a “new era” for defence.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer reaffirmed his commitment to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP (Liam McBurney/PA)

“The threats are growing,” he said.

“In those circumstances it’s right we take a look at the threats, the capabilities we need, the state of our armed forces, as well as the money that’s available to fund those.

“That’s the way that we balance, if you like, the requirements for stronger national security with the responsibilities for sound public finances.”

He was asked why it was necessary for the Government to undertake another review, when the Conservative government published a review just last year.

“Well we’ve had two defence reviews in the last three years, and they’ve gone nowhere,” he said.

“This is the moment to bring in those external reviewers that will work as experts with the internal expertise that’s deep in the MOD, in our armed forces, and other parts of government.

“In that way, we can take a fresh look at the challenges we face in a first of its kind Defence Review.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer reaffirmed his commitment to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP (gross domestic product) at the Nato summit in Washington last week.

“This is a defence review that will place Nato at the heart of Britain’s defence policies in the future,” Mr Healey said.

“We’re a changed government. This is the moment of change for our defence policy and our defence strategy.

“These external reviewers will work with the experts internally to produce what can be a fresh direction for British defence.”

However, asked if he would commit to implementing the review’s recommendations, he said he could not say in advance that he would “agree in full” with them.

“Of course, there is no better than these three experts to lead this review for the new Government, but you can’t say in advance that you’re going to agree in full with all the recommendations that they may make,” he said.