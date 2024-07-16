Dear England writer James Graham thanks Southgate for bringing back ‘the joy’

Dear England playwright James Graham has said Gareth Southgate “brought the joy back” as he hailed the England manager for bringing about “a renaissance in the game.”

Southgate announced his decision to quit in a statement issued by the Football Association on Tuesday morning, following the team’s defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday night.

Graham’s hit play Dear England tells the story of the football manager and England’s journey to the 2022 World Cup.

It was previously announced it will be turned into a TV drama for the BBC, with Joseph Fiennes reprising his starring role.

The plot is a fictionalised account of the struggles and successes of England’s football teams, based on extensive research and interviews.

Following news of Southgate’s decision to quit, Graham said in a statement: “In the past eight years, Gareth has been one of the country’s greatest storytellers.

“He stated from the beginning his quest to ‘write a new story’ for the team and the wider country, and that’s what he’s done. A renaissance in the game, and more importantly, how people feel about it too.

“His string of success is all but unmatched in the men’s team’s modern history – two finals in three years, after more than a half-century of drought. But it’s the character of his humble, quiet and kind revolution that I know audiences of Dear England admire and are moved by.

“As far as I’m concerned, his tale is an instant classic – one of a good man, making incredible progress, in a difficult world.

“He brought the joy back. And I’m one of many, many fans who remain incredibly grateful.”

Graham previously confirmed he will update the script of Dear England to include the disappointment of the Euro 2024 final.

The four-part TV adaptation of the play will be written by Graham, and will be directed by the play’s director Rupert Goold.

The play had a sell-out run at the National Theatre before it transferred to the West End last year.

It will return to the National again next year from March 10 to May 24, before a run at The Lowry in Salford from May 29 to June 29 2025.

Other famous football fans have also paid tribute to Southgate following news of his departure.

One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson thanked Southgate for the “incredible memories” his leadership had created.

The singer wrote on Twitter: “Thank you Gareth Southgate for the incredible memories you’ve given us all over the last eight years!”

Meanwhile, Josh Zerker, from YouTube group Sidemen, shared selfies from England matches and wrote: “Thank you for the memories Southgate!”

Newsreader Dan Walker, who previously presented BBC Breakfast and Football Focus, wrote: “Southgate steps down with typical class. Thank you Gareth.

“After years of average performances at major tournaments you gave us some brilliant nights on the big occasions. You brought the team together and helped them build a platform to show the power of their voices off the pitch.

“You reminded us of the sartorial significance of a waistcoat and, most importantly, you did it all at the same time as being a thoroughly decent bloke.”

Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker praised Southgate’s “humility, decency and dignity”.

He wrote: “Wishing Gareth Southgate all the very best in the future.

“He brought pride, respect and a togetherness to @England that we hadn’t seen for a long time.

“He was close, very close to footballing immortality and he always did the job with humility, decency and dignity. Thank you, Gareth.”

Southgate has said it is time for a “new chapter” for the national team.

He took charge in 2016, following the team’s ignominious exit to Iceland in that summer’s Euros and the short-lived reign of Sam Allardyce.