Calls for snap election in Wales ‘hot-headed’, says Tory leader

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives has objected to calls for a snap Senedd election, saying the people of Wales do not want back-to-back elections.

Plaid Cymru immediately called for a snap election on Tuesday, following Vaughan Gething’s announcement that he intended to resign as the First Minister of Wales.

But the Welsh Tories have objected, saying Senedd legislation means a second election would have to be held less than two years later in 2026.

Mr Gething announced his intention to resign after four members of his government quit in protest at his leadership, following a series of rows over donations taken during the race to be Welsh Labour leader and the sacking of a minister.

The Senedd is set to undergo a major transformation in 2026, with legislation in place that would see the number of members expand from 60 to 96.

That law means that if an election was held today, there would have to be another by May 2026.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Andrew RT Davies said: “I think that’s being very hot-headed in the current climate.

“Because actually, what would happen would be that we could have an election now and then we’d still have to have a full Senedd election in 2026.

“I don’t think people want a full-blown general election here in Wales.

“What people want is clear leadership, direction of travel, and improvements in their everyday lives.

“What we want to deliver from the Conservative camp are the solutions that will do that and drive up performance here in Wales and we can do that and make that offer in 2026.”

Mr Davies added that the First Minister should have resigned when he lost the non-binding vote of no-confidence earlier this year, rather than “drag it out”.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, the leader of Plaid Cymru, insisted he was not someone with “a massive appetite for lots of elections”.

Leader of Plaid Cymru Rhun ap Iorwerth speaks to the media outside the Senedd (Geoff Caddick/PA)

But, he added: “All I’m seeing is the chaos that we had because of the actions of Vaughan Gething over the last three months and how slow Labour were to take that step to get rid of him.”

Mr ap Iorwerth insisted the people of Wales did not want a “revolving door” of Labour First Ministers, with them to get the third leader this year, following Mark Drakeford’s resignation in March when Mr Gething took over.

He said: “They should be asked what kind of people they want and Plaid Cymru is ready for that election.

“We’ve had a UK general election, we now need to focus on what kind of government we want for Wales.”

He also argued that the outgoing FM had been on “borrowed time” since he lost the no-confidence vote.

He said: “You must remember that the four ministers that called on him to go voted to show their confidence in him not that many weeks ago.

“It was hardly decisive action by them but today had to come.”

Even Mr Gething’s staunchest allies admitted it was time for the First Minister to tender his resignation.

Hefin David MS stands outside the Senedd, the Welsh parliament building in Cardiff, after four Welsh government ministers resigned (Geoff Caddick/PA)

Hefin David MS for Caerphilly, who has defended the Welsh Labour leader in the Senedd chamber, said Mr Gething had “acted with incredible dignity” but it was “now in the best interest of Wales” that he resign so that the party can focus on policy.

He said: “He has listened to the voices of those who left his government and has decided to stand down.

“I think he’s done what he thinks is in the best interest of Wales, that’s his choice.

“Naturally, as a supporter of Vaughan, I’m disappointed.

“What we have to do is unite and deliver for the people of Wales along the lines of the cost of living, the NHS, education, but really importantly Tata Steel.”