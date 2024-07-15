What the papers say – July 15

England’s heartbreaking Euro 2024 loss to Spain dominated the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

The Daily Mirror, Daily Express and The Independent lamented the 2-1 defeat, lauding the English squad’s heroic efforts.

The Metro also splashed on the highly-anticipated final, saying the Lions “weep tonight”.

The Times, Financial Times and The Daily Telegraph lead with Donald Trump’s call for unity in the face of “evil” after a gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania campaign rally.

The Daily Mail said the former president, who is “doing well” after being grazed by a bullet, is tipped to win a “landslide” election following the attempt on his life.

The Guardian’s front page called the assassination attempt a “shocking and frightening moment” that “upended the White House race”.