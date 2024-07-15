Camilla laughs as Jersey cows get frisky during royal visit

The Queen was left amused after two cows – including one she was patting – became very friendly with each other during a royal visit to Jersey.

Camilla could not help but laugh as the animal she was stroking was mounted by another.

But she was quick to compose herself, while the King appeared to be unaware of the incident.

​The royals were on a tour of the Jersey Expo Event at Weighbridge Place in St Helier, an exhibition created to celebrate local agriculture, aquaculture and environmental initiatives.

The King and Queen travelled to Jersey on Monday as part of their first visit to the Channel Islands – which are Crown Dependencies off the north-west coast of France – since the King acceded to the throne.

They will travel to Guernsey on Tuesday, where they will attend a special sitting of the States of Deliberation and ancient ceremony of homage to the monarch, held outdoors on the St Peter Port seafront where islanders can watch the events.