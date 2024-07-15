Body found in Tenerife search for missing Briton Jay Slater

A body has been found by Spanish police searching for missing Briton Jay Slater, it has been reported.

The 19-year-old, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared after setting off to walk back to his accommodation on the Spanish holiday island of Tenerife on June 17.

In a widely reported statement, Spanish police said a body had been found in the Masca area by the Civil Guard’s mountain rescue team.

The statement said evidence suggested the remains were those of Jay and that he could have died because of an accidental fall.

On Sunday his mother Debbie Duncan said the family was “desperate to find our beautiful boy” in a statement released through British overseas missing persons charity LBT Global.

Members of a search and rescue team working near the last known location of Jay Slater in June (James Manning/PA)

Mr Slater had attended the NRG music festival with two friends before his disappearance, and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island – which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

He had travelled to an Airbnb in Masca, and the two men said to have rented the property were later ruled “not relevant” to the case.

The search in the village of Masca, near Mr Slater’s last-known location, took place in a steep rocky area, including ravines, trails and paths.

His family endured conspiracy theories and “awful comments” being posted online during the search for the apprentice bricklayer, but supporters had raised £50,000 to help fund the hunt for the teenager.