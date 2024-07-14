Kate to present Wimbledon men’s cup in second appearance since cancer diagnosis

The Princess of Wales will present the trophy to the winner of the Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday in her second public engagement since announcing her cancer diagnosis.

Kate has been undergoing chemotherapy and made her first public appearance since announcing her diagnosis in March at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London last month.

The princess, who is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, will attend Sunday’s final day of the championships to present the men’s trophy to either Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales, president of the Football Association, will be in Berlin to attend England’s Euro 2024 final against Spain later on Sunday.

Actors Tom Cruise, Zendaya and Hugh Jackman were among the celebrities who attended the Wimbledon’s Centre Court on Saturday as Czech player Krejcikova fought off Italian Jasmine Paolini to claim a 6-2 2-6 6-4 victory in the women’s singles championship.

Hugh Jackman (right) was among the celebrities who attended the Centre Court on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kate did not attend the women’s final and Wimbledon chairwoman, Debbie Jevans, presented the trophy to Krejcikova on her behalf.

Earlier in the tournament, the princess paid tribute to double champion Sir Andy Murray saying he should be “so very proud” after he missed out on a final match at Wimbledon.

In a personally-signed message on social media, Kate wrote: “An incredible #Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud @andy_murray. On behalf of all of us, thank you! C.”

Sir Andy was due to play mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu but the former US Open champion pulled out of the clash, citing stiffness in her right wrist.

Kate presented the trophy to men’s singles winner Carlos Alcaraz in 2023 (Steve Paston/PA)

The princess visited the championships several times last year and presented Alcaraz with his first Wimbledon trophy after watching him battle with Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final.

On Friday, Kate missed a charity polo match as William took to the field to raise funds for good causes at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park.

In a statement released last month, the princess revealed she was making good progress but was “not out of the woods yet” and had “good days and bad days” as she continued her treatment.