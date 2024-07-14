Jay Slater’s mother speaks of ‘heartache’ as teenager missing for nearly a month

The mother of missing Briton Jay Slater has spoken of her “heartache” and criticised “awful comments and conspiracy theories” as it approaches a month since the teenager went missing in Tenerife.

The 19-year-old, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared after setting off to walk back to his accommodation on the Spanish holiday island on June 17.

In a statement released through British overseas missing persons charity LBT Global on Sunday, Debbie Duncan said the family was “desperate to find our beautiful boy”.

She said: “As we approach four weeks of our beautiful Jay’s disappearance, we cannot put into words the heartache we are suffering as a family.

“Jay is a typical young man who loves life, with a bright future ahead of him. This month will mark the end of his three-year apprenticeship with the world at his feet.

“He is loved by everyone and has a close bond with his family and many, many friends.”

Ms Duncan said the family wished to thank the public for “their continued support and well wishes” and praised the British Embassy and police for “doing all they can to support us”.

Tenerife’s Guardia Civil called off the search for the apprentice bricklayer at the end of June (James Manning/PA)

But she also criticised “awful comments and conspiracy theories” posted on social media, which she branded “vile” and said were “hindering” people trying to help locate the teenager.

Tenerife’s Guardia Civil called off the search for the apprentice bricklayer at the end of June after helicopters, drones and search dogs were deployed to find him.

The GoFundMe appeal Get Jay Slater Home has raised more than £50,000 and Ms Duncan has said some of the funds will be used to support volunteers searching for her son in the mountains near to where his last phone call was traced

Her statement continued: “He is a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to so many.”

The search in the village of Masca, near Mr Slater’s last-known location, took place in a steep rocky area (James Manning/PA)

“We have been inundated with requests for interviews, documentaries and even as far as a movie. In reality, we are just a normal family from Lancashire desperate to find our beautiful boy,” she added.

LBT Global chief executive Matt Searle said “horrific things are being posted online, and even sent directly to family and friends” as he called for an end to “the constant barrage of conspiracy theories and wild speculation”.

The search in the village of Masca, near Mr Slater’s last-known location, took place in a steep rocky area, including ravines, trails and paths.

Mr Slater had attended the NRG music festival with two friends before his disappearance, and his last known location was the Rural de Teno Park in the north of the Canary Island – which was about an 11-hour walk from his accommodation.

He had travelled to an Airbnb in Masca and the two men said to have rented the property were later ruled “not relevant” to the case, according to reports.