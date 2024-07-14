Ashley Judd among stars to condemn violence after Donald Trump shooting

US actress Ashley Judd and Yusuf/Cat Stevens are among the celebrities who have condemned political violence following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Double Jeopardy star Judd sent well wishes to the former US president who said on his Truth Social media platform that a bullet had “pierced” his ear after shots were fired at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening.

The suspected gunman was killed while the Secret Service confirmed one person in the crowd had died and two others had been “critically injured”.

Judd, a Democratic activist, said in a statement on Instagram: “All political violence of all kinds in all settings against all people is wrong.

“I would never want Mr Trump hurt.

“He is a human with a family, just as I am. My Pop and I hope he is okay and send encouragement to his family.

“Sending comfort to all present who were affected by such a malignant experience, especially the families of the deceased.

“America, we are, and must be, better than political violence.

“Thank you, all, who are exercising the goodness of your humanity in this fraught moment.”

Judd added that she was turning the comments on the post off as she had seen messages that had “appalled” her and she did not want to “host such inappropriate incivility”.

Folk singer-songwriter Yusuf/Cat Stevens called for peace worldwide following the shooting.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: “The way the World and America are headed is terrifying.

“Politics careering over the edge of darkness, meanwhile, over a hundred thousand lives are wiped out in the Holy Land. We just want peace.”

American singer Nancy Sinatra, 84, brought up gun control following the attack, writing: “Maybe Mr. Trump will support gun reform efforts now.”

50 Cent also reacted to his name trending on social media after the assassination attempt, saying “Trump gets shot and now I’m trending”.

The US rapper, real name Curtis Jackson, survived a shooting in 2000 and wrote a song about the attempt on his life called Many Men (Wish Death) which featured on his debut album Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.

Alongside his comment, 50 Cent shared the album cover with Mr Trump’s face edited on to his body.