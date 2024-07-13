More than 35 Bills in King’s Speech will be down payment on change, says PM

New laws to hand greater powers to local leaders and the economic watchdog will be among more than 35 Bills in a packed King’s Speech next week, the Government has said.

Legislation to bolster the role of regional politicians and the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will be announced on Wednesday, as the new administration sets out its priorities for the next parliamentary session.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the measures as “the down payment” on the change his Government is seeking to deliver, with economic growth the keystone of its agenda.

The strengthening of the OBR, which was outlined in Labour’s manifesto, is designed to ensure “nobody can play fast and loose with the public finances ever again”, Downing Street said.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hosted his first Cabinet meeting (Chris Eades/The Sun/PA)

Ahead of the speech, which will be delivered by the King as part of the State Opening of Parliament, Sir Keir said: “Our work is urgent. There is no time to waste.

“We are hitting the ground running by bringing forward the laws we will need to rebuild our country for the long-term – and our ambitious, fully costed agenda is the down payment on that change.

“From energy, to planning, to unbreakable fiscal rules, my government is serious about delivering the stability that is going to turbo-charge growth that will create wealth in every corner of the UK.

“The task of national renewal will not be easy, and this is just the down payment on our plans for the next five years, but the legislation set out at the King’s Speech will build on the momentum of our first days in office and make a difference to the lives of working people.”

The Prime Minister signalled that Whitehall’s grip over big cities and regions would be loosened as he used his first week in office to meet metro mayors and representatives from the devolved nations.

Meanwhile, legislation to enact policies such as Labour’s national wealth fund and a new “mission control” tasked with turbo-charging the UK to clean power by 2030 will also feature in the package.

Sir Keir has said such decisions are key to boosting growth, which he has made the central pillar of the changes he wants his new administration to deliver.

Measures to boost housebuilding and infrastructure, improve transport and create more jobs will also be included, Number 10 said.

The Sunday Times newspaper has reported the speech will include a law to create a national register of children going absent from school.

A duty on councils to keep the register is aimed at preventing children from becoming a “lost generation” of pupils following the pandemic, the newspaper says.

Sir Keir would not be drawn into saying whether his plans to extend the voting franchise to 16 and 17-year-olds will be in the speech, only telling reporters that “everything will be focused” on economic growth when asked.