Body found in River Mersey confirmed as missing teenager Daniel Halliday

A body found in the River Mersey has been identified as missing schoolboy Daniel Halliday, police said on Saturday.

Daniel, 14, was lost to a strong current in the river while jumping waves – despite his older brother trying to save him, his family said.

Emergency services were called to Crosby beach at around 7pm on June 30 to mount a search.

The body was found by the Coastguard off New Brighton on Monday night, police said.

The teenager’s family described him as a “loving son, brother, cousin, nephew and grandson”.

Merseyside Police said on Saturday they are supporting Daniel’s family and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

The case has been referred to the coroner’s office, the force added.

Police have asked anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact them.