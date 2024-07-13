BBC commentator’s ‘devastation’ after wife and daughters’ crossbow deaths

A BBC racing commentator has said “the devastation we are experiencing cannot be put into words” after his wife and two daughters were killed with a crossbow.

Carol Hunt, 61, the wife of BBC 5 Live commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters, Hannah, 28, and Louise, 25, were found fatally injured at a house in the quiet cul-de-sac of Ashlyn Close, in Bushey, Hertfordshire, just after 7pm on Tuesday.

Kyle Clifford, 26, was arrested on suspicion of their murders after he was found with injuries in the Hilly Fields area of Enfield, north London, on Wednesday.

Paying tribute to the three victims on Saturday, Mr Hunt and his third daughter Amy said: “The devastation that we are experiencing cannot be put into words.

“We would like to thank people for their kind messages and for the support we have received in recent days. These have provided great comfort to us for which we are very grateful.

“As you can imagine, this is an extremely difficult time for us, and we need time and space to come to terms with what has happened and start the grieving process.”