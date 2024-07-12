Woman held on suspicion of murder in missing person probe as human remains found

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains were discovered in relation to a 65-year-old man’s disappearance in Kent.

Police said a 50-year-old woman was taken into custody on Thursday as part of a missing person investigation relating to Jeremy Rickards, from Canterbury.

Mr Rickards was reported missing on July 5 having not been seen since the beginning of June.

His family has been informed as officers are working to identify the deceased, after human remains were found at a property in St Martin’s Road.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kent Police.

A spokesman said: “The investigation is being carried out by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate and residents of St Martin’s Road are advised to expect an ongoing police presence in the area.”