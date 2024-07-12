Warnings lifted as Edinburgh beach water quality back at safe levels, Sepa says

Warnings have been lifted as water quality at a popular Edinburgh beach has returned to satisfactory levels, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has said.

Beach-goers were urged not to swim or paddle at Portobello due to a high level of bacteria that was found in samples on Wednesday.

Sepa said there was a “pollution incident” in the bathing area and had initially suggested it could last for five days.

But in an update just before 5pm on Friday, the agency said there were no longer risks to human health and signs that had been put up as a precautionary measure are being removed.

A Sepa spokeswoman said: “Following visual checks of the beach and water sampling by our officers, Sepa have confirmed there is no impact on water quality at Portobello central bathing water and will remove the signs advising against bathing.

“Water sampling will continue to take place throughout the bathing season as part of routine testing.

“We continue to work with our partners to improve Scotland’s water environment and make our summer visits to the beach safer and more enjoyable.”

The warnings came after an abnormally high level of bacteria was found in water samples which tested for E. coli and intestinal enterococci.

Similar warnings were put in place for six days in July last year due to a wastewater pump malfunction.

Earlier, a Labour MP said the Scottish Government was “missing in action” on the incident.

Warning signs will be removed (Jane Barlow/PA)

Chris Murray, the new Labour MP for Edinburgh East and Musselburgh, said urgent action is needed to deal with sewage ending up in waters around the city.

The Liberal Democrats also said the public need more information about what is leading to the health warnings, after beach-goers were urged not to swim or paddle at Portobello.

Mr Murray wrote to the Scottish Government’s current Net Zero Secretary Gillian Martin, saying more monitoring of sewage outflows is needed.

He said: “You will note that yesterday, the new Labour UK Government announced measures to address sewage and water quality issues in England and Wales.

“Of course, water policy is fully devolved in Scotland; all strategic and financial decisions on water in Scotland for the last 17 years have been taken by your party.

“Scottish Water is a publicly owned water company, and Sepa is under your ministerial remit.”

Meanwhile, Lib Dem MP for Edinburgh West Christine Jardine said there should be a ban on dumping sewage near bathing waters like Portobello.

She said: “This is an iconic location in our capital but once again people are being asked to stay out of the water because of threats to health.

“As Edinburgh gears up for its busiest season, this sends a terrible message.

“Residents and visitors need more information out of Sepa as to what is leading to these closures and what action is being taken to deliver a long-term solution.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Our waters are monitored by the independent regulator, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency and their latest water quality samples for Portobello Central show no risk to the public.

“Sepa assesses 98% of bathing waters in Scotland as having excellent, good or sufficient quality – the best since 2015.

“However we are not complacent, and continue to work closely with Sepa and Scottish Water to monitor and improve water quality to make sure that as many people as possible are able to enjoy all 89 of Scotland’s bathing waters.”