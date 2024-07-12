The Government’s confirmed key policy positions at a glance

The new Government has acted with urgency as it seeks to make early progress on the big challenges facing the country.

With more to come as Labour seeks to shape its first 100 days after returning to power after 14 years, here is a summary of the policies and positions confirmed so far.

– Prime focus on the economy and public finances

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has commissioned an assessment of the current state of the economy and the status of the public finances left by the Conservatives.

She said Labour is facing a “dire inheritance” from the previous government and pledged to set a date for her first budget before the Commons summer recess, which she added would be the “first steps that we will take to bring that growth back to the economy”.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has launched a National Wealth Fund aimed at boosting investment (Justin Tallis/PA)

– National wealth fund aims to attract private investment

A new national wealth fund is designed to attract billions in private sector investment to support UK growth.

Supported by £7.3 billion in state funding, the fund is looking to secure roughly triple this in private investment, from sources such as pension funds, to boost the fund.

An initial report into the proposed found it needs up to £57 billion in private investment by 2030 to help develop industries it is targeting to drive growth.

– Bid to boost housebuilding and infrastructure

Labour claims the Chancellor did more in her first 72 hours in post to get Britain building again than the Tories did in 14 years.

The national planning policy framework will be reformed, including restoring mandatory housebuilding targets for local authorities as part of the drive to build 1.5 million homes over five years.

Housebuilding targets will mean allowing building on some land currently designated as green belt.

A taskforce will “accelerate stalled housing sites”, beginning with Liverpool Central Docks, Worcester Parkway, Northstowe and Langley Sutton Coldfield, representing more than 14,000 homes.

Also, local authorities will get 300 additional planning officers.

The Government has also overturned the de facto ban on onshore wind, as it seeks to boost output as part of its plans to transform the grid to clean energy by 2030.

– ‘Unacceptable Worklessness’

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall has said growing levels of worklessness are unacceptable and immediate action is needed.

The Government has said Jobcentre Plus and the National Careers Service will be merged in an effort to both get more people into work and support people to find better paid jobs.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall has said the level of worklessness is unacceptable (Lucy North/PA)

A new “Youth Guarantee” for 18 to 21-year-olds will aim to provide more opportunities for training or help to find jobs, while more disabled people and those with health conditions will be supported to enter and stay in work by devolving new powers to local areas.

– Transport priorities

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh has set out her five priorities.

These include improving performance on the railways, driving forward hitherto unspecified rail reform and improving bus services.

The Government said it will also transform infrastructure “to work for the whole country”, deliver greener transport and better integrate transport networks.

In her first official visit as Transport Secretary, Ms Haigh is to meet with regional mayors and devolved leaders to discuss improvements in bus provision “in every corner of the country”.

– Quick moves on immigration

The previous government’s controversial plan to deport migrants to Rwanda was immediately scrapped by Labour.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has set out the first steps to establishing a new UK Border Security Command to tackle the people-smuggling gangs bringing migrants across the Channel in small boats.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has set out the first steps to establishing a new UK Border Security Command (Lucy North)

Recruitment of a border security commander, who will report directly to the Home Secretary, has begun.

But the Prime Minister warned the number of migrants crossing the Channel to the UK “can’t be changed overnight” as arrivals for the year so far topped 14,000.

– NHS performance under scrutiny

An independent investigation will be held into the performance of the “broken” NHS, the Health Secretary has announced.

Wes Streeting says the probe will be aimed at “diagnosing the problem” so that the Government can “write the prescription”.

Plans are already in place to divert billions of pounds from hospitals to GPs in primary care in a bid to “fix the front door of the NHS”.

Mr Streeting has said he is “optimistic” that the dispute between the Government and junior doctors in England can be brought to an end following a “reset” meeting with representatives from the British Medical Association.

The Health Secretary has also met dentists to begin discussions about reforming the NHS dental contract, which has been branded as “not fit for purpose” by many.

– Positive Education

Education Secretary Brigit Phillipson has begun work to recruit 6,500 new teachers as part of “resetting the Government’s relationship with the sector and transforming the image of teaching”.

Ms Phillipson has also pledged to deliver a “sea change” in early years learning and support as she called it her “number one priority”.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has begun work to recruit 6,500 new teachers (Yui Mok/PA)

– Prisons shock

Sir Keir Starmer told reporters that now in power he has discovered the “shocking” state of prisons is “worse than I thought it was”.

The Justice Secretary is set to announce plans on Friday to address prison overcrowding amid fears jails will run out of space within weeks.

Shabana Mahmood is expected to set out emergency measures that could include reducing the time before some prisoners are automatically released.

She is expected to argue that the level of overcrowding, described by the Ministry of Justice as “catastrophic”, requires “immediate action” to “pull the justice system back from the brink of total collapse”.

– Water reforms

New Environment Secretary Steve Reed has set out reforms aimed at stopping the “unacceptable destruction of our waterways” during a meeting with water companies under fire over sewage pollution and leaks.

The changes include ensuring water infrastructure funding is ringfenced and can only be spent on upgrades, as well as altering company rules to ensure customers are at the heart of the companies’ objectives, and that consumers have the power to summon bosses to meetings.

Regulator Ofwat released its draft decision on the water industry’s future charging and spending plans on Thursday, with further reforms to the sector expected in the coming weeks and months.

Rachel Reeves said the prospect of water bills rising amid the sewage pollution scandal and cost-of-living crisis was a “bitter pill” for consumers.

– Developing devolution

Regional mayors have hailed the potential for a “step change” in their relationship with the Government after Sir Keir Starmer said he would strive to build a “real partnership” with the English leaders.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner talks with Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin during a meeting in Number 10 Downing Street (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror)

The gathering followed hot on the heels of a whistlestop tour of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales by Sir Keir, where he met the leaders of the devolved administrations.

At the meeting regional mayors were told the new Government wanted to build on their local growth plans and explore further devolved powers.

– Message for the Civil Service

Sir Keir Starmer moved to reassure a Civil Service that was threatened with workforce cuts under the previous government.

The Prime Minister said the “spirit” of public service would define his Government, as he promised “collaboration and transparency in everything we do”.

– Strong on Standards

Sir Keir Starmer has warned his ministers they would “face consequences” if they fall short of the highest standards as he prepared to beef up the powers of his ethics tsar.

The Prime Minister confirmed he would enact a manifesto commitment to give the independent adviser on ministerial interests, Sir Laurie Magnus, powers to start his own investigations into allegations of ministerial wrongdoing, rather than wait for the Prime Minister to decide whether to order one.

– Defence and foreign affairs

The Prime Minister has reaffirmed the UK’s “cast iron” commitment to spending 2.5% of gross domestic product on defence, but has not set a timeframe for achieving the goal.

Ahead of the Nato summit in Washington DC this week, Sir Keir Starmer also confirmed that the Government’s strategic defence review, which will determine the “future defence posture of the UK”, will be launched next week.

– Reassurance for Ukraine

The Prime Minister confirmed that decisions on the use of UK-supplied long-range Storm Shadow missiles were for the Ukrainian armed forces to make, indicating they would be permitted to strike against targets within Russia.

The UK military aid was “for defensive purposes but it is for Ukraine to decide how to deploy it for those defensive purposes”, Sir Keir said.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meeting Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Nato summit in Washington (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Russian strike on a children’s hospital in Kyiv on Monday was a “tragic backdrop to this summit” and “strengthens the resolve” of Nato against Mr Putin, he said.

– Improving EU relations

The Prime Minister has stated he intends to strengthen ties with the European Union.

Sir Keir’s administration wants to repair the damage to relations with Europe caused by the Brexit wrangles and strike a better deal with the European Union than the “botched” trade agreement signed by Boris Johnson.

– Position on Palestine

Sir Keir Starmer told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas the recognition of the state of Palestine as part of a Middle East peace process is an “undeniable right”.

Sir Keir also spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, setting out the “clear and urgent” need for a ceasefire and the return of the hostages snatched by Hamas in the October 7 attacks.

Some current and former Labour MPs said they faced confrontation during the General Election campaign due to perceptions of Labour’s stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

– China relations audit beckons

Sir Keir Starmer said his Government was prepared to be “robust” with China if necessary.

The Prime Minister will carry out an audit of UK-China relations to understand the scale of the challenges posed by Beijing.

Sir Keir said the Government would “take action accordingly” based on the findings of the audit.