Miliband vows ‘no stone unturned’ in finding green future for Grangemouth

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has said he will leave “no stone unturned” in trying to find a future for workers at Grangemouth, after ministers from the Scottish and UK governments met its owners.

It is understood a report called Project Willow, worth around £1.6 million and funded by both governments, will seek to chart a future in low-carbon energy for Grangemouth.

Hundreds of jobs are thought to be at risk after owner Petroineos – a joint venture between PetroChina and Ineos – announced the oil refinery at Grangemouth would be shut after spring next year.

After this point, it would transition to being an import terminal for finished fuels. Other parts of the wider complex at Grangemouth would not be affected.

The risk to jobs at the industrial site was one of the main topics discussed at Sir Keir Starmer’s meeting with John Swinney when the Labour leader made his first visit to Scotland as Prime Minister.

The meeting included Gillian Martin from the Scottish Government (Andrew Milligan/PA)

On Friday, Mr Miliband took part in a joint meeting with Petroineos alongside the Scottish Government’s current Net Zero Secretary Gillian Martin, with Scottish Secretary Ian Murray also attending.

Mr Miliband said: “The UK government will leave no stone unturned in seeking a future for the Grangemouth site and its workers.

“We are committed to boosting growth through an industrial strategy, and to engaging with the workers and communities of Grangemouth and the Scottish Government.

“That’s why we will be immediately funding work to explore options for a sustainable future for the site in partnership with the Scottish Government.”

Mr Murray said: “The future of Grangemouth was the first official briefing I took in office, and the Prime Minister made clear it was a priority for this Government when visiting Scotland on his first official engagement last weekend.

“That is why I am delighted we are already making significant progress on discussions around potential funding to look at a sustainable long-term solution to the Grangemouth site.

“This demonstrates what can be achieved when we reset the relationship with the Scottish Government by working in partnership to boost economic growth and make life better for everyone.”

Ian Murray said the project showed what joint working between governments can achieve (Tejas Sandhu/PA)

Ms Martin said: “The Scottish Government wishes refining at Grangemouth to continue for as long as practicable and recognises that the site, and its workforce, are crucial to Scotland’s economy and our transition to net zero.

“We are committed to working collaboratively with Petroineos, UK Government ministers and Unite the Union to explore the options available to secure a long term, sustainable future for the site and accelerate new employment opportunities.

“I am pleased to have had early positive discussions with UK Secretary of State Ed Miliband about this over the past week and I welcome his constructive approach to seeking a long term, sustainable future for Grangemouth and his willingness to work with me to secure that.”