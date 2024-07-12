Ireland to ban XL bullies

Ireland is to ban the XL bully breed following the death of a woman in an attack involving one of the dogs.

It will be illegal to import, breed or re-sell XL bullies from October 1, while a ban on ownership of the dogs will come into force from February 1.

Current owners of XL bullies will be required to neuter their dogs to obtain a certificate of exemption between those two dates in order to keep them.

Once the legislation is enacted, any person in breach of the regulations shall be guilty of an offence and be liable to a fine of up to 2,500 euros, up to three months in prison, or both.

The ban was announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development on Friday.

It follows a number of horrific attacks involving XL bullies, including the death of Nicole Morey in Limerick last month and an incident in which a nine-year-old boy was left with serious facial injuries in Co Wexford.

Minister Heather Humphreys said she was making the decision in order to protect public safety.

The Department said exemption certificates will be subject to strict criteria, including a requirement for licensing, microchipping and neutering.

From February, any owner not compliant with the new regulations will have their dog seized and euthanised.

Similar measures have been recently announced in both the UK and Northern Ireland.

Ms Humphreys said: “I know a lot of people will not agree with this decision.

“I’m a dog owner myself and I know people love their dogs.

“We must be mindful however that no dog’s life is worth more than human life. Ultimately that is what guided me in making this decision.

“The XL bully was responsible for the horrific attack on Alejandro Mizsan in Wexford last year and it was also the breed which killed a young woman in Limerick recently.

“If we do not take action now the number of these dogs in the country will grow and my fear is that these attacks will become more frequent.

“It is my strong view that Ireland should not be out of step with neighbouring jurisdictions in Northern Ireland and the UK on this matter.”