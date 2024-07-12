Emmerdale and Love Island among TV shows getting behind England team

Emmerdale will feature a reaction to the results of Sunday night’s Euro 2024 final in a scene to be added to Monday night’s instalment of the ITV soap.

The added scene will be shown on ITV1 on Monday night at 7.30pm, and will see Cain and Moira Dingle chat about the match against Spain, with an England flag hanging in the window behind them.

The Emmerdale cast have also sent a video message to the England team with them all shouting “come on England” to congratulate them on reaching the Euro 2024 final.

Producer Laura Shaw said: “The whole team here at Emmerdale would like to send our huge congratulations to the England football team on reaching the final of the Uefa European Championship.

“We wish them the very best of luck for Sunday and we are thrilled to be showing our support in Monday night’s episode of Emmerdale.”

The current crop of Love Islanders in the villa in Spain will also be allowed to watch Sunday’s game, the PA news agency understands.

The ITV dating show has rules which prevent contestants in the villa from watching or looking up events from the outside world, including the recent General Election, but there will be an exception for the football, it is understood.

Love Island will go head to head with the final, as it starts at its usual 9pm slot, just as Gareth Southgate’s players will be returning to the pitch for the second half in Germany.

Aftersun is due to start at 10pm, after normal time if the football has finished, but at half-time in extra time if the match finishes as a draw in normal time.

It means that if the match goes the full distance, viewers who would prefer to watch Love Island will only be able to see the first half.

Channel 4 has also announced it will be preparing for the big game by showing the England men’s team’s last major triumph in 1966, on Saturday.

The channel will show the full match at Wembley Stadium, which saw Sir Alf Ramsay’s team defeat West Germany 4-2, using the original ITV commentary and with the original footage colourised by Channel 4.

The footage will give viewers a colourised view of Sir Geoff Hurst’s controversial second goal, which has prompted much debate as to whether it crossed the line.

England will take on Spain on Sunday in the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

The Three Lions reached the final by knocking out the Netherlands, Switzerland and Slovakia, and topping their group which was made up of Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia.

The match will be shown on ITV1 with live coverage from 6.30pm, and on BBC One at 7pm.