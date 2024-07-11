Image released of suspect following discovery of human remains in suitcases

An image has been released of a suspect following the discovery of two suitcases containing human remains on Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.

Police were called to reports of a man with a suitcase acting suspiciously on the landmark bridge just before midnight on Wednesday.

Despite officers arriving less than 10 minutes later, the man had left towards the Leigh Woods area, leaving the suitcase behind.

Human remains were found in suitcases on Clifton Suspension Bridge (Ben Birchall/PA)

A second suitcase was found nearby a short time later.

Avon and Somerset Police said they were still “working out” who the suspect is.

A police helicopter and the Coastguard are helping the force locate the man, who was taken to the bridge in a taxi.

The picture released by police shows a black man with a beard, wearing a black Adidas baseball cap, black jeans, a black jacket, black trainers with thick white soles and had a black backpack.

The force have urged people not to approach him and call 999 if he is sighted, but have said they are unaware of any current risk to the wider public.

The Clifton Suspension Bridge visitor centre is closed due to the police activity.

Police have been in contact with the family of Jack O’Sullivan to “inform them of the incident” but said “no parallels are actively being drawn”.

The 23-year-old was last seen at about 3.15am on March 2 in the area of Brunel Lock Road and Brunel Way in Bristol.

Clifton Suspension Bridge, a Grade I listed landmark, which spans the Avon Gorge, was designed by noted Victorian engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel and opened in 1864.

Acting Bristol Commander Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “An immediate search of the area was carried out by officers on the ground with the support of the National Police Air Service and HM Coastguard following the discovery of the suitcases.

“These searches remain ongoing.

“Initial inquiries have established the man was taken to the bridge in a taxi.

“This vehicle has been seized and the driver is helping us with our inquiries.

“Specialist crime scene investigators are currently examining the bridge and surrounding area, and the bridge will remain closed while these inquiries are conducted.”

Ms Hayward-Melen said she could not confirm whether or not the remains were of more than one person.

A post-mortem examination will take place later on Thursday.

Carla Denyer, MP for Bristol Central, posted on X: “I am deeply disturbed by the horrifying discovery of human remains at Clifton Suspension Bridge overnight.

“Distressing events like this are unsettling for all of us who call Bristol home and are proud of our city.

“Thank you @ASPolice for your swift action.

“I am in contact with authorities and will do anything I can to support a swift and thorough investigation.”