Starmer meets cadre of Scottish Labour MPs

Labour won 37 seats in Scotland at last week’s election, a massive increase from the solitary MP returned in 2019.

Anas Sarwar and Jackie Baillie speaking to Keir Starmer on Downing Street, flanked by the party's Scottish MPs

Scottish Labour’s 37 MPs have met with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

The group – accompanied by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie – were pictured on Downing Street with Sir Keir on Tuesday.

Labour shot to victory in Scotland in last week’s election, jumping from just one MP at the 2019 vote to 37.

Anas Sarwar, Jackie Baillie, Keir Starmer and the Scottish Labour MP cohort for the 2024 Parliament
The MPs met with the Prime Minister ahead of being sworn in (Lucy North/PA)

In the process, the party overtook the SNP – which had dominated Scotland in Westminster since winning all but three seats in 2015 – which fell to just nine MPs.

The Prime Minister stressed his commitment to Scotland after the election win, making the country his first stop on a UK-wide tour where he met with the leaders of the devolved administrations.

The meeting came hours before the MPs would be sworn in at Westminster.

Anas Sarwar, Jackie Baillie, Ian Murray and Keir Starmer flanked by Scottish Labour MPs
Scottish Labour are targeting success at the 2026 Holyrood election (Lucy North/PA)

Since devolution, Labour’s fortunes in Holyrood have waned, losing power in 2007 and slumping to third place in 2016 behind the Conservatives.

But leader Anas Sarwar has targeted success at the 2026 Scottish Parliament election, with his party hoping to capitalise on the issues facing the SNP.

