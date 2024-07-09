Body found in search for teenager missing at beach

A body has been found in the search for a teenager who went missing while jumping waves on a beach with his brother.

Daniel Halliday, 14, was lost to a strong current in the River Mersey despite his older brother trying to save him, his family said.

Emergency services were called to Crosby beach at around 7pm on June 30 to mount a search.

A body was found by the Coastguard off New Brighton on Monday night.

Merseyside Police said while the body has not yet been formally identified, their officers remain in contact with the family of Daniel.

The teenager’s family described him as a “loving son, brother, cousin, nephew and grandson”.