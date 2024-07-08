What the papers say – July 8

Labour’s opening moves after forming the new Government take centre stage on the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

The Daily Mirror focuses on Chancellor Rachel Reeves, saying her first speech will vow to deliver an economy that makes “every Brit better off”.

The Chancellor’s speech also features on the front of the Daily Mail, which says she will set out a plan which will “declare war on Britain’s planning system”.

The Daily Telegraph focuses on the same ground, saying the overhaul to planning rules will see the return of housing targets.

The Times says the “new dash for growth” will see homes built on green belt land.

The i turns its attention to Europe as it says Labour is facing a clash with the EU over easier migration for young people.

The Daily Express launches its own manifesto with a list of challenges for the new Government.

Election results in France occupy The Independent and The Guardian, which reports on a “surprise surges” for the left which derailed the expected victory for the right.

The Financial Times also looks to France, saying a left alliance is on track to halt the rise of Marie Le Pen’s National Rally party.

“A hero’s send-off” is the headline on the front of the Metro as it concentrates on the funeral of rugby league star and motor neurone disease campaigner Rob Burrow.

And the Daily Star warns about the impact of having too much beer in the summer sun.