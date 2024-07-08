New MPs slam ‘shambles’ train services as their journeys to London are disrupted

Several newly-elected Labour MPs have criticised the reliability of train services after suffering disruption during journeys to take their seats in the House of Commons.

The politicians took to social media platform X – formerly Twitter – to complain as they travel to London ahead of the Parliament sitting on Tuesday for the first time since the General Election.

Paul Foster, MP for South Ribble, wrote on Monday: “Day One on my way to Parliament and guess what… @AvantiWestCoast go and cancel my train just as I get to Preston station.

“To make matters worse, the train actually pulls into the station! Utter shambles.”

He posted an image of a departures board showing the cancellation of a 6am train to London Euston.

Another disgruntled Avanti West Coast passenger was Claire Hughes, MP for Bangor Aberconwy, who wrote: “In news that will shock absolutely no-one, my @AvantiWestCoast train down to London for my first day in Westminster has been cancelled.”

Andrew Ranger, who was elected to represent Wrexham, replied: “That’ll be my train too!! Well we have another thing to add to the list of things to tackle. #avantifail.”

During the election campaign, Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said that, if Labour won, the party would urgently consider stripping Avanti West Coast of its contract due to its “woeful service” on the West Coast Main Line.

She has pledged to bring all train services on Britain’s railways into public ownership.

Josh Fenton-Glynn, MP for Calder Valley, suffered disruption while travelling with Northern, which is already controlled by the Department for Transport.

He posted an image at 9.24am on Monday of himself at Hebden Bridge station with the caption: “On my way to London! I’m so excited to be starting a journey to be the voice in Westminster for the Calder Valley communities I love.”

In a subsequent post eight minutes later, he added: “In news that will shock absolutely no one, my @northernassist train is delayed.”

Kirith Entwistle, who represents Bolton North East, posted an image of the town’s railway station with the caption: “Day 1 and my train into Manchester to get to London is cancelled. Off to a great start!”

Henry Tufnell, MP for Mid and South Pembrokeshire, who travelled to the capital on Sunday, posted: “Heading to London and excited to begin work as the MP for Mid & South Pembrokeshire.

“Unfortunately the journey involves no direct trains from #Pembrokeshire and a delayed @GWRHelp train via Gloucester. Lots of work to be done…”