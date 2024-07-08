Influencer Andrew Tate and brother Tristan accused of being serial tax evaders

Social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been accused of failing to pay a penny in tax on £21 million of revenue from their online businesses.

Devon and Cornwall Police are bringing a civil claim against the brothers and a third person referred to only as J over unpaid tax, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday.

Sarah Clarke KC for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are serial tax and VAT evaders.

“They, in particular Andrew Tate, are brazen about it.”

It is claimed that they paid no tax in any country on £21 million revenue from businesses online earned between 2014 and 2022.

Ms Clarke quoted from a video posted online by Andrew Tate, in which he said: “When I lived in England I refused to pay tax.”

The court heard he said his approach was “ignore, ignore, ignore because in the end they go away”.