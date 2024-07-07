Former Major General charged with sexual assault, Army says

A former senior Army officer will appear before military court later this month charged with sexual assault, an Army spokesperson has said.

Ex-Major General James Roddis is due to attend Bulford Military Court Centre on July 17 charged under Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

An Army spokesperson said: “We expect very high standards of behaviour from all our personnel and take any allegations of misconduct extremely seriously.

“Ex-Major General James Roddis will appear at Bulford Military Court Centre on 17th July 2024 charged with Sexual Assault contrary to Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

“We will not offer further comment while legal proceedings are ongoing.”

Roddis received a number of accolades over his military career, including a Distinguished Service Order – an award given for highly successful command and leadership during active operations.

He was made an MBE and also earned two Queen’s Commendations for Valuable Service in 2008 and 2017.

Roddis will appear at Bulford Military Court Centre (Steve Parsons/PA)

Until recently, Roddis was director of strategy for Strategic Command – an organisation comprised of special forces and intelligence units among other responsibilities.

In 2014, he was commanding officer of The Highlanders – troops from the 4th Battalion the Royal Regiment of Scotland – who were then the last Scottish battalion to serve in a combat role in Afghanistan.

In 2021, former Major General Nick Welch faced a four-week trial at the same venue, and was then the most senior officer to face court martial since 1815.

Welch, who left the military in 2018, was convicted of a single charge of fraud in March 2021 and was jailed for 21 months for falsely claiming more than £48,000 in allowances to pay for his children’s boarding school fees.