Claim received for Friday’s £33 million EuroMillions jackpot

A claim has been made for the £33 million EuroMillions jackpot won in Friday’s draw, organisers have confirmed.

Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said a single UK ticket-holder had come forward for the £33,078,306.60 prize.

The winning player matched all five main numbers, which were 11, 13, 29, 31 and 47, and the two Lucky Stars of 01 and 11.

The EuroMillions claim will now go through the usual validation process before any prize is paid out at an appointment with one of The National Lottery’s winners’ advisers.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticketholder will decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

It comes after a single ticket holder also won the £15 million Lotto Must Be Won jackpot on Saturday, which has yet to be claimed.

A total of five millionaires have been made across the Lotto and EuroMillions draws this weekend, with three further players scrooping £1 million each.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What a wonderful weekend, with a whooping wealth of winners walking away with a win.

“Over two million prizes have been won in just these two draws across two days which is astonishing, and we urge all players to check their tickets so they can see if they are a Lotto or EuroMillions winner.

“The big EuroMillions winner will now receive our full support through the validation process and help to enable them to quickly start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.

“And we look forward to meeting the £15m Lotto jackpot winner once they give us a call.”

It is the second time the EuroMillions jackpot has been won in the UK this year, after Richard and Debbie Nuttall from Lancashire won £61m on January 30.