Turnout on track to be lowest for more than 20 years

Turnout at the General Election is on track to be the lowest for more than 20 years.

After 630 of 650 results had been declared, the turnout figure stood at 59.8%.

This compares with an overall turnout of 67.3% at the last election in 2019.

If the figure stays around 59.8%, it would be the lowest turnout at a general election since 2001, when it was 59.4%.

Were the figure to fall below 59.4%, it would rank as the lowest turnout at a general election since the Second World War.

The highest turnout at a general election since the war was 83.9% in 1950, according to figures compiled by the House of Commons Library.

Turnout remained above 75% at every post-war general election until 1970, when it dipped to 72.0%.

It then stayed above 70% at every election until plunging to 59.4% in 2001 – since when it has never been above 70%.