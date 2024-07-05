Plaid Cymru swipes Tory seat in North Wales and a former minister is ousted

It has been a tricky start to the General Election results for the Tories in Wales after a former minister lost his seat and Plaid Cymru swiped another in North Wales.

This comes as Rishi Sunak’s Welsh Secretary, David TC Davies, said he is expecting to lose his seat and an exit poll indicated Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party will sweep to power.

In a first blow for the Conservatives in Wales, Alun Cairns, a former Welsh secretary, has been ousted by Labour’s Kanishka Narayan in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Former Conservative MP Virginia Crosbie also lost her seat, as Plaid Cymru succeeded in Ynys Mon with a majority of 637.

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Labour Party has won 12 seats in Wales so far, including Bridgend, Swansea West, Wrexham, Torfaen, Gower, and Pontypridd.

Swansea West’s winner Torsten Bell, who is the chief executive of the Resolution Foundation think tank, previously received criticism for being “parachuted” in by the party.

Polling strongly suggests Plaid Cymru could make gains in Caerfyrddin where chief whip Simon Hart is standing.

Plaid Cymru’s Llinos Medi received 9,953 votes in Ynys Mon and Ms Crosbie received 9,953 votes.

In an emotional speech following her election, Ms Medi said: “Someone said to me ‘Llinos, I’m so glad you want to be an MP’, I said ‘I don’t want to be an MP, I just want to represent Ynys Mon which I love so much’.”

She added: “Can I say to any young girl who doesn’t think she’s good enough, everything is possible if you go for it.”

Meanwhile, Tory minister Mr Davies does not see himself back in Parliament following the result in Monmouthshire, BBC Wales has reported.

The result of Mr Davies’ constituency is “too close to call”, according to the exit poll carried out by Ipsos UK, which predicts a 61% chance of a Conservative hold and a 39% chance that Labour will claim the seat.

The Liberal Democrat candidate for Monmouthshire, Bill Powell, seemed surprised by Mr Davies’ comments, stating that “the Conservatives are still competitive here”.

Mr Davies has served as the MP for Monmouth since 2005, and has been Wales’ minister in the cabinet since October 2022.

Mr Sunak’s term as Prime Minister looks set to end in electoral disaster, with the Conservatives forecast to endure heavy losses. The exit poll suggests Labour is on course for 410 seats, with the Tories reduced to 131.

Chief whip Simon Hart (Aaron Chown/PA)

Plaid Cymru, which currently has two seats in the Commons, could make gains, with the exit poll predicting the pro-independence party is 96% likely in the new Caerfyrddin seat.

Despite being embroiled in the election date betting scandal, Mr Sunak’s former parliamentary aide Craig Williams is predicted to hold his seat in Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr.

Th exit poll has suggested just a 3% likelihood that Labour will make a gain in Mr Williams’ constituency.

Tory support was withdrawn from Mr Williams after he admitted having a “flutter” on the election date.

Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies said the Tories have “let a lot of people down” and taken voters for granted.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the member of Senedd said: “Let’s be frank: We’ve let a lot of people down.

“In Wales, the Welsh Conservatives have a solid record in our communities at all levels of government, from local government, to the Senedd, to Parliament.

“And we’re going to take the lead in rebuilding our party in the run up to 2026. Step one: Stop taking lifelong Conservative voters for granted.”