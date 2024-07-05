Express & Star
In Pictures: Labour laughs and Tory misery amid landslide for Sir Keir

The evening left the Conservative Party decimated.

Published
Last updated
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks to supporters at a watch party for the results of the 2024 General Election in central London

Sir Keir Starmer is on course to be the next UK prime minister after Labour claimed a resounding victory in the General Election.

A record 11 Cabinet ministers lost their seats as the Conservative Party endured a disastrous evening which leader Rishi Sunak described as “sobering”.

It was also a good night for the Liberal Democrats – with Sir Ed Davey describing their performance as “exceptional” – and Reform, with Nigel Farage among at least four MPs returned.

Here are some of the best images from a memorable election night:

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria are greeted by Neil Kinnock at the Tate Modern after securing victory (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria are greeted by Neil Kinnock at the Tate Modern after securing victory (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer shakes hands with Nick the Incredible Flying Brick and Bobby 'Elmo' Smith (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer shakes hands with Nick the Incredible Flying Brick and Bobby ‘Elmo’ Smith (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gives a speech at Northallerton Leisure Centre (Temilade Adelaja/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gives a speech at Northallerton Leisure Centre (Temilade Adelaja/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Northallerton Leisure Centre after conceding defeat (Temilade Adelaja/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Northallerton Leisure Centre after conceding defeat (Temilade Adelaja/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey at King's Centre in Chessington (Yui Mok/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey at King’s Centre in Chessington (Yui Mok/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey celebrates at the London Art Bar (James Manning/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey celebrates at the London Art Bar (James Manning/PA)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage arrives at Clacton Leisure Centre (Joe Giddens/PA)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage arrives at Clacton Leisure Centre (Joe Giddens/PA)
Senior Conservative Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg after losing his seat (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Senior Conservative Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg after losing his seat (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Former home secretary Suella Braverman closes her eyes after securing victory (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Former home secretary Suella Braverman closes her eyes after securing victory (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt at the declaration for the Godalming and Ash constituency (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt at the declaration for the Godalming and Ash constituency (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Labour shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson was the first MP to secure their seat after winning the Houghton and Sunderland South constituency (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Labour shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson was the first MP to secure their seat after winning the Houghton and Sunderland South constituency (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Scottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney reflects on a poor showing for his party (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney reflects on a poor showing for his party (Jane Barlow/PA)
DUP leader Gavin Robinson shakes hands with Alliance Party leader Naomi Long after retaining his seat in the East Belfast constituency (Liam McBurney/PA)
DUP leader Gavin Robinson shakes hands with Alliance Party leader Naomi Long after retaining his seat in the East Belfast constituency (Liam McBurney/PA)
