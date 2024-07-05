Gregory Campbell retains East Londonderry by slim margin over Sinn Fein

Gregory Campbell has promised to build a “better future for our people” as he retained the East Londonderry seat he has held for 23 years.

Mr Campbell, who has now topped the poll for the DUP in seven consecutive general elections, received just 179 more votes than Sinn Fein’s Kathleen McGurk.

The last of the 18 Northern Ireland constituencies to be called, the announcement was made shortly before 8am on Friday after a full recount.

After promising a short speech, Mr Campbell said: “I couldn’t have had a better team, they canvassed thousands upon thousands of doors and I thank them one and all.

“Thirty years ago, those who had started the needless slaughter of the innocents finally realised that they had to stop.

“Those who held the line against them, forcing them to do so were the peacemakers. We’re in a different era now thanks to those genuine peacemakers.

“There is no disguising that there is still massive political differences between all of us on the platform and out there in the country.

“We must build a better future for our people, those we agree with and those we disagree with.

“As we build that better future there cannot be any rewriting of the past.

“Those here in Northern Ireland advocating massive change of a political nature are doomed to failure.

“We are where we are. Let’s show the people, all of the people, that we are up to the task of improving their lives of those we are privileged to represent.”

Whilst claiming victory, the DUP reduced its majority for the first time since the 2010 election, not helped by the fact that three unionist candidates were standing this time round.

The TUV, who did not contest East Londonderry in the previous general election, fielded Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Allister Kyle. He finished on 4,363.

Mr Campbell’s nearest challenger in 2019, Cara Hunter of the SDLP, saw her vote share at 5,260.

Turnout for East Londonderry was 54.7%.