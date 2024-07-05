Former prime minister Liz Truss loses seat to Labour

Former prime minister Liz Truss has lost her seat to Labour in one of the biggest shocks of election night.

Terry Jermy has become the MP for South West Norfolk with 11,847 votes after ousting the Conservative who spent 44 days in the top job.

He overturned the 26,195 majority which Ms Truss secured in 2019 – a notional 27.85% swing from Conservative to Labour.

The result means Rishi Sunak is the only Prime Minister from the last 14 years whose seat remains blue.

Former prime minister Liz Truss has lost her South West Norfolk South West seat to Labour (Jacob King/PA)

After she lost her seat, Ms Truss hugged allies and left the counting hall in King’s Lynn without making a speech.

The ex-PM was late to the declaration, with the crowd slow clapping after seven candidates had lined up on the stage for several minutes – without Ms Truss being present.

The Tories have lost the constituencies once held by Lord Cameron, Lady May, Boris Johnson and Ms Truss overnight.

Among them is Uxbridge and South Ruislip, a Labour gain, which was held by Mr Johnson when he was prime minister.

They lost Witney to the Liberal Democrats – the Oxfordshire seat which belonged to Lord Cameron between 2001 and 2016.

The Lib Dems also took Henley and Thame – a new constituency which replaced Henley, Mr Johnson’s first seat in the House of Commons – and Lady May’s Maidenhead seat.

Ms Truss took 11,217 votes, with Reform UK’s Toby McKenzie in third place with 9,958.