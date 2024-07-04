Wrong voting instructions shown at polling station

Voters arriving at a Glasgow polling station were met with posters listing the wrong instructions.

The posters displayed at Notre Dame Primary School told voters to rank candidates in order of preference.

This is how ballots are cast in local elections in Scotland, which use the single transferable vote system.

General elections use the first-past-the-post system, which requires voters to put a single “X” next to their chosen candidate.

Glasgow City Council explained the error was spotted “very soon” after the polling station opened at 7am on Thursday, and the posters were replaced with the correct information.

It said no-one had been disenfranchised as voters’ first preferences would be used from the affected ballots.

A council spokeswoman said: “The error was spotted very soon after the polling station opened and after the first few voters.

“It was replaced with the correct information.

“No-one has been disenfranchised as the first preference will be taken from the ballot paper.”