Welsh Secretary David TC Davies says he expects to lose his seat

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies has said he is expecting to lose his seat in Monmouthshire, as an exit poll indicated Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party will sweep to power.

The Tory minister does not see himself back in Parliament following tonight’s results, BBC Wales has reported.

The result of Mr Davies’ constituency is “too close to call”, according to the exit poll carried out today by Ipsos UK, which predicts a 61% chance of a Conservative hold and a 39% chance that Labour will claim the seat.

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Davies has served as the MP for Monmouth since 2005, and has been Wales’ minister in the cabinet since October 2022.

Rishi Sunak’s term as Prime Minister looks set to end in electoral disaster, with the Conservatives forecast to endure heavy losses.

The exit poll suggests Labour is on course for 410 seats, with the Tories reduced to 131.