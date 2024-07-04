SNP could drop to 10 seats, exit poll suggests

The SNP are set to drop to just 10 seats, an exit poll suggests.

The BBC/ITV/Sky survey was published as polls closed at 10pm, predicting a 170 seat majority for Labour across the UK.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party’s success appears to have extended north of the border, with the SNP losing 38 seats compared with the 2019 election.

The first result in Scotland is expected to be Rutherglen, which could declare at 1am.

Speaking on ITV, former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she believed the results of the exit poll would turn out to be “broadly right”.