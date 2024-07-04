In Pictures: Soggy start led to bruising campaign for Rishi Sunak and Tories
The Prime Minister travelled the length and breadth of the land to garner votes for the Conservatives.
The Tories, and the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in particular, endured a sometimes bruising campaign in the 2024 General Election.
Mr Sunak weathered a number of controversies during the campaign – as well as some of its lighter moments.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at some of the highlights, and otherwise, as the Tories attempted to stay in power.