In Pictures: Reform campaign sees Nigel Farage in his element despite criticisms

The veteran politician raised a glass to supporters while defending his party against claims of racism.

Published
Nigel Farage drinking a pint at the bar of a pub surrounded by supporters

With pints and placards, a flying milkshake, “bad apples” on the ballot paper, and constant reminders his party is merely “a start-up” and has room to grow, it’s been an eventful General Election campaign for Nigel Farage and Reform UK.

On May 22, when the election was called, the veteran politician was honorary party president and had ruled himself out of a Commons attempt, but by June 3 he had been declared leader of Reform and announced he would stand as a candidate in Clacton.

Mr Farage and party chairman Richard Tice had to deal with allegations of racism among some of their candidates and canvassers, but their “contract with the people” rather a traditional manifesto was welcomed by supporters around the country, culminating in a Trump-style rally in Birmingham watched by 5,000.

Nigel Farage surrounded by people as a milky substance drips off his bowed head
Nigel Farage’s candidacy in Clapton was dampened within a day when a banana milkshake was thrown over him as he left the Moon and Starfish pub after launching his General Election campaign on June 4 (James Manning/PA)
Nigel Farage grinning as he holds up a McDonald's milkshake cup
A few hours later, he shared in the joke by toasting with a McDonald’s milkshake during a visit to Jaywick in Essex (James Manning/PA)
Nigel Farage in a tweedy flat cap flinches with his had over his face as an object is thrown
There was a second incident when an object was thrown at Mr Farage when he was on top of his campaign bus in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, on June 11 ( Danny Lawson/PA)
Richard Tice stands above photographers with his arms in the air beside a white big wheel ride
Richard Tice started the campaign as Reform leader, but gave up the role to become party chairman and support Nigel Farage’s return (James Manning/PA)
Nigel Farage pictured through an open door in a hall behind a folding table with bottles of water on it. A fire exit sign and cables are prominent over the open door
Reform’s Our Contract With You was launched in a hall in Merthyr Tydfil on June 17 (Ben Birchall/PA)
Property developer Nick Candy and his wife Holly Valance sit together listening to a speech surrounded by an audience sitting and standing
The Reform campaign had some influential backers including property developer Nick Candy and his wife, the former actress and pop star Holly Valance, who at one stage was tipped as a potential candidate for the party herself (Yui Mok/PA)
Nigel Farage leans down to talk to an elderly lady over a table holding a salad and tea pot while Lee Anderson watches with his hands in his pockets, and two women dressed in blue laugh
Mr Farage met customers at a cafe in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, on June 11, where Lee Anderson, the former Tory and Independent MP, was standing as Reform candidate (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Nigel Farage poses for a selfie with a woman wearing a T-shirt with his picture on it and writing which says "The King"
Fans flocked to Mr Farage for selfies during his campaign visits (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Nigel Farage stands on a stage accepting posters from the audience below as a photographer takes his picture
Signing posters after speaking at Princes Theatre in Clacton on June 18 (Ian West/PA)
A crowd seen from above holding posters and banners saying refugees and immigrants are welcome, and criticising the Tories and Nigel Farage
However, not everyone greeted the Reform UK leader warmly, with one speech from the top of his campaign bus in Yorkshire greeted by posters and placards saying immigrants were welcome (Danny Lawson/PA)
Nigel Farage's shadow falls across a blue backdrop reading Britain Needs Reform
Mr Farage’s shadow falls across the backdrop to a speech in Blackpool on June 20 (Tim Markland/PA)
Nigel Farage holding a shotgun while wearing ear defenders against a bright grassy backdrop
Locked and loaded and aiming for a Commons seat after seven failed attempts, Mr Farage took part in clay pigeon shooting during a visit to Catton Hall in Frodsham, Cheshire, on June 20… (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Nigel Farage laughing in a penny arcade while holding a pot of coins over a machine
… but also tested his luck by playing a 2p machine in a Clacton-on-Sea arcade (Joe Giddens/PA)
Nigel Farage removes his sunglasses as he sits in a vintage jeep at sunrise
While Rishi Sunak had a D-Day commemoration to forget after being criticised for returning to the UK early on the 80th anniversary of the landings, Mr Farage was on Gold Beach in Arromanches in Normandy driving a vintage jeep as dawn broke on June 6 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rows of seated supporters seen through the windows of a bus with a green grass and bright blue sky background
The audience for one of the campaign speeches, seen through the window of the Reform UK campaign bus in Maidstone, Kent on June 24 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
