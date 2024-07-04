Fact check: Pencils are normally used to vote as ink can obscure ballot papers

Numerous claims have been made on social media encouraging voters to take their own pen to the polling station, as a pencil might allow votes to be tampered with.

Evaluation

Pencils are commonly used at polling stations instead of pens. This is because ink might run on to different sections of the ballot and obscure the voter’s choice.

The Facts

In its guidance for polling station staff, the Electoral Commission says people can vote with a pen or pencil.

It says pencils are typically used for practical reasons – pens may dry out or spill on to the voting booth.

Ink can also transfer on to different parts of the page when the ballot paper is folded, potentially leading to a vote being rejected if the voter appears to have picked multiple candidates.

The Electoral Commission adds that there are safeguards in place to prevent tampering with ballot papers.

Seals are attached to ballot boxes at the close of voting, and are removed only when the count begins. Candidates are allowed to monitor the process and attach their own seals if they wish, and to check them before ballot boxes are opened.

The police investigated just 13 allegations of tampering with ballot papers during the 2019 general election, with only one leading to a conviction. This was after a person entered a polling station and took hold of a ballot box, preventing other people from voting.

More information on what is and is not allowed at polling stations is available here.

Links

Post on X (archived)

Post on X (archived)

Electoral commission guidance (archived)

Electoral fraud figures and police data download (archived page and download)

Explainer on what to expect at the polling station (archived)