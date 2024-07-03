Queen to become member of Order of the Thistle

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh will become members of the Order of the Thistle during a service celebrating Scotland’s greatest order of chivalry.

Camilla and Edward were appointed Royal Knights of the Order by the King and in a private ceremony, also attended by fellow member the Prince of Wales, will formally be installed during the service being staged at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

The King is the sovereign of the order and appointments are his personal gift made independently of Downing Street.

The Queen is patron of Maggie’s Cancer Care Centres, founded in Edinburgh in 1996 and now with centres across Scotland, England and Wales.

The Order of the Thistle is Scotland’s most prestigious order of chivalry (Jane Barlow/PA)

She is also patron or president of a number of charities based in Scotland, including Crathie Opportunity Holidays, Scotland’s Gardens Scheme and Horseback UK, and is an honorary member of the local Ballater Women’s Institute and the Upper Deeside Art Society.

Edward holds several patronages of Scottish charitable organisations including the Edinburgh International Festival.

Also being appointed to the order will be forensic anthropologist Baroness Sue Black, distinguished lawyer Baroness Helena Kennedy and Scotland’s first black professor Sir Geoff Palmer.

During the day the couple will attend an event marking the start of celebrations commemorating the 900th anniversary of the Edinburgh Castle.

The very best of the city will be on display with performances from Dance Base, Scotland’s National Centre for Dance, author Sir Alexander McCall Smith will perform a short poem and the King and Queen will speak to local Edinburgh organisations at various displays, showcasing innovation, food, design, and charity.