Queen and Duke of Edinburgh become members of prestigious Order of the Thistle

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have become members of Scotland’s greatest order of chivalry along with leading figures of the nation’s life.

Camilla and Edward, who both have strong connections with Scottish institutions and charities, were formally installed as members of the Order of the Thistle during a service held at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Leading human rights lawyer Baroness Helena Kennedy, forensic anthropologist Baroness Sue Black and Scotland’s first black professor Sir Geoff Palmer were also recognised for their contribution to Scotland and installed as either Ladies or Knights of the order.

(l to r, front row) The Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen, the King and the Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, attend the Order of the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The King is the sovereign of the order and appointments are his personal gift made independently of Downing Street.

Charles was part of a procession into the cathedral with the Prince of Wales, also a member of the order, and the other Knights and Ladies of the order who all wore their mantels and Thistle stars.

Camilla was installed as a Royal Lady of the Thistle while Edward became a Royal Knight during a private ceremony staged in the cathedral’s Thistle chapel, but the audio was broadcast to the congregation.

The King began the ceremony by telling his wife: “It is our pleasure Her Majesty the Queen be installed a Lady of the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle.”

The King is sovereign of the Order of the Thistle (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Queen is patron of Maggie’s Cancer Care Centres, founded in Edinburgh in 1996 and now with centres across Scotland, England and Wales.

She is also patron or president of a number of charities based in Scotland, including Crathie Opportunity Holidays, Scotland’s Gardens Scheme and Horseback UK, and is an honorary member of the Ballater Women’s Institute and the Upper Deeside Art Society.

Edward holds several patronages of Scottish charitable organisations including the Edinburgh International Festival and was joined by his wife Sophie.