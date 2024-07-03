Pro-Palestine demonstrators blockade factory

Pro-Palestinian protesters have blockaded a defence and security company as they call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

More than 100 people blocked entrances to the Thales factory in Glasgow on Wednesday, urging the company to end links with Israel.

Demonstrators are also calling on the UK Government to ban arms exports to Israel.

The protest comes after a demonstration outside Thales last month which saw four people arrested and six police officers injured.

Katy, who works at a Scottish university, was one of those demonstrating on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old, who did not wish to give her surname, said: “In Palestine, homes, hospitals, mosques, churches, schools and universities have been wilfully destroyed by Israel through relentless aerial bombardments.”

She added: “Today people are here to hit the companies who are profiting from the genocide because they cannot stand by whilst people in Palestine suffer uncountable horrors and humiliation.

“We are bringing Scottish solidarity to the people of Palestine.”

Thales and the UK Government have been approached for comment.